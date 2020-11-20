FOX VALLEY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Calumet County, Fond du Lac County, Outagamie County, Winnebago County

Grand Chute Town Hall closed until mid-December

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

GRAND CHUTE, Wis. (WFRV) – The Grand Chute Town Hall will be closed for routine business until mid-December.

According to a release, the Town Hall will be closed starting November 23 through December 13.

The building will reopen December 14 around 7 a.m., says the administration.

Town Hall says any business that would normally happen at the building should visit their website or call the appropriate Town office rather than showing up in person.

The Town Board meetings will proceed as scheduled, though they strongly encourage residents to share feedback with Town Board members through email or phone instead.

For people who do not have email access, the general phone number for the Town is (920) 832 – 1573.

The release says updated information and additional resources can be found on their website or Facebook page.

Latest Stories

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

Green Bay Nation 11/18: Packers survive Jaguars

Green Bay Nation 11/18: Pick Em

Green Bay Nation 11/18: Challenge or No Challenge

Green Bay Nation 11/18: Top Five Tweets

Green Bay Nation 11/18: Here come the Colts

Wrightstown girls tip off new era, unprecedented season