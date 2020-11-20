Grand Chute Town Hall closed until mid-December

GRAND CHUTE, Wis. (WFRV) – The Grand Chute Town Hall will be closed for routine business until mid-December.

According to a release, the Town Hall will be closed starting November 23 through December 13.

The building will reopen December 14 around 7 a.m., says the administration.

Town Hall says any business that would normally happen at the building should visit their website or call the appropriate Town office rather than showing up in person.

The Town Board meetings will proceed as scheduled, though they strongly encourage residents to share feedback with Town Board members through email or phone instead.

For people who do not have email access, the general phone number for the Town is (920) 832 – 1573.

The release says updated information and additional resources can be found on their website or Facebook page.