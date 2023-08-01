GRAND CHUTE, Wis. (WFRV) – The Town Board Supervisor in Grand Chute was officially charged in court, and details regarding the charge were released.

According to a criminal complaint obtained by Local 5, Ronald Wolff is facing one charge tied to his business and contracts with the Town of Grand Chute.

In an affidavit dated September 1, 2021, Wolff reportedly identified his two main businesses as Lakeshore Cleaners Inc. and Big Dreamers LLC. Lakeshore Cleaners was described as a landscaping business, while Big Dreamers was described as an assisted living facility.

During an interview on March 22, 2022, Wolff reportedly said he had just sold Lake Shore Cleaners. He allegedly said the sale was effective July 21, 2022. The complaint states that Wolff said he would be divested from his company on April 31. (There are only 30 days in April)

Wolff reportedly denied that he ever cast any formal vote in his official capacity as town supervisor that pertained to himself personally or his business. Wolff was elected as Grand Chute Town Board Supervisor on April 6, 2021, and was sworn into office on April 13, 2021.

The Town of Grand Chute allegedly got multiple invoices from Lakeshore Cleaners regarding work down at Champion Pond Prairie. Below is a breakdown of the alleged invoices:

June 14, 2021 Work completed as site preparation on June 2 $810

July 20, 2021 Work completed as site preparation on July 20 $810

November 2, 2021 Work completed on October 19 & November 1 $25,588.09

November 4 , 2021 Work completed $470

, 2021

On December 8, 2021, the Town of Grand Chute reportedly wrote a check to Lakeshore Cleaners for a total amount of $26,328.09.

On June 10, 2022, the Town of Grand Chute Director of Public Works was interviewed and reportedly said that it wasn’t until the quote was approved that concerns surfaced about Wolff’s town board position and the amount of the quote.

During Wolff’s interview on March 22, he initially denied having received any contracts for the services from the Town of Grand Chute while on the board of supervisors.

Wolff is charged with the following:

Private Interest in Public Contract Felony Up to three and a half years in prison or a fine of up to $10,000



Court records show that Wolff was scheduled to appear in court on August 1 at 1 p.m. for his initial appearance. He is expected to have his preliminary hearing on August 18 at 1 p.m.

The court commissioner set a $10,000 signature bond in the case.

No additional information was provided.