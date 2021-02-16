FOX VALLEY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Calumet County, Fond du Lac County, Outagamie County, Winnebago County

Grand Chute’s Walmart evacuated due to early morning fire

GRAND CHUTE, Wis. (WFRV) – Smoke was visible from a nail salon that was inside a Walmart as first responders arrived on the scene.

Grand Chute Fire Department (GCFD) says on Feb. 16 around 3:50 a.m., they were dispatched to the Walmart at 955 North Mutual Way for a reported structure fire. City of Appleton and Village of Fox Crossing Fire Units also responded.

According to authorities, the fire inside the nail salon was being controlled by the automatic sprinkler system. The fire was only confined to the nail salon area.

The entire store was evacuated as a precaution.

Crews remained on scene for several hours. No injuries were reported.

Officials say the cause of the fire was an unattended space heater.

GCFD reminds you to employ safe heating practices in your homes and businesses.

No information on the amount of damage sustained, Local 5 will update this story if more information becomes available.

