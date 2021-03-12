WEST OF WINNEBAGO REGIONAL NEWS: Green Lake County, Marquette County, Waupaca County, Waushara County

Wausau’s Grand Lodge Hotel to close waterpark indefinitely

WAUSAU, Wis. (WFRV) – Starting Friday, March 12, the Grand Lodge Hotel will indefinitely close its waterpark due to the COVID-19 pandemic and staffing challenges.

The Grand Lodge Hotel announced on their Facebook page that the closing of the waterpark was for the safety of the guests and staff.

It was also announced that the hotel will be closed between March 22 and April 5 to help the staff to reorganize and continue to serve hotel guests.

For reservations after April 5, the hotel is asking those to call 800-659-2220 to cancel or rebook reservations. Also announced was, that due to a high amount of messages and calls, all March and April reservations should email glfrontdesk@stoneycreekhotels.com for reservation options.

The Grand Lodge Hotel says they will continue to operate as a hotel and conference center.

