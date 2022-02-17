ASHWAUBENON, Wis. (WFRV) – Green Bay’s first Chick-fil-A announced the date of its grand opening.

Chick-fil-A Green Bay posted on their Facebook that they will have their grand opening on March 10. The store is located at 2455 South Oneida Street.

The store says they are still finalizing their team roster, but are still looking for more people. Those who want to apply can text ‘SERVE’ to 920-289-3231.

In anticipation of the grand opening, the Chick-fil-A Cow was getting acquainted with the Green Bay area. The cow was seen by Lambeau Field, and even asked Aaron Rodgers if he wanted a job.

More information can be found on Chick-fil-A’s website.