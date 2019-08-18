Grand opening for new Cellcom Kids Kourse

SUAMICO, Wis. (WFRV) — The New Zoo & Adventure Park announced the grand opening of their new Cellcom Kids Kourse Saturday morning.

The opening happened around 10 a.m. at the New Zoo & Adventure Park in Suamico.

The new ground-based course is comprised of 10 different elements for children from ages three to six to participate in at the Adventure Park.

Elements of the course include walking the log, journeying over the V-bridge, and crossing the Heebie Geebie.

Adventure Park Supervisor Nathaniel Wagner said the course will help them develop skills to someday tackle other challenges at the park.

“We use slack lines instead of cables and ropes that in case a child falls,” Wagner said. “It’s a safer element for them, but it gives them those skills and those balance items that they’ll need when they someday are able to go on the big course.”

Through the end of August, the Cellcom Kids Kourse will be open daily from 10:00 a.m. until 6:00 p.m., with tours starting every half hour and the last tour starting at 5:30 p.m.

The Cellcom Kids Kourse costs $8 per participant, and each participant will be able to complete the course twice. All participants must be 3 years or older and have a guardian-signed waiver completed before participating.