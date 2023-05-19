GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – A rebranding is in order for Kegger’s and The Lyric Room in downtown Green Bay as a new owner is set to take over.

A grand re-opening is slated to be held on May 23 at what will now be known as Stage 1. The Lyric Room will keep its name and business concept, officials say.

The new owner of Stage 1 and The Lyric Room, Alexander Graziano, credits the dedication of the establishment’s former owner, Will Liebergen, to building a great addition to the Broadway District.

It’s an exciting honor to take over Kegger’s & The Lyric Room, an awesome community spot where people have been connecting for years through live music, drinks, and a welcome atmosphere. Will Liebergen built a great addition to the Broadway District, one that has grown and thrived over the years thanks to his dedication, the dedication of countless employees, and the dedication of all the downtown businesses and patrons who continue to make Green Bay an awesome place to be. New Owner of Stage 1 and The Lyric Room, Alexander Graziano

According to a release from On Broadway, Inc., Graziano hopes to keep the Keggers and Lyric Room names alive in the history of the location, with the goal of rebranding to Stage 1 to be to provide new energy to Green Bay.

“It’s a great responsibility to take over this business in a district that is continually adding new events and experiences to the downtown,” added Graziano.

As far as the meaning behind the new name and rebranding, Graziano explains how he hopes Stage 1 will be a stepping stone for emerging artists.

“The idea behind Stage 1 is that it is just the beginning, for us here and for the individuals who will get their start on our stage,” stated Graziano. “Stage 1 is about collaborating with young artists, creators, entrepreneurs, and countless other professionals who are trying to make a lasting impact on our community and our world.”

The re-opening celebration will be held on Tuesday, May 23 from 4 to 7 p.m. It will include remarks from City of Green Bay Mayor Eric Genrich; Allie Thut, Director of Special Events for On Broadway, Inc.; and Alexander Graziano, new owner of Stage 1 and The Lyric Room.

Light refreshments will be served and all are welcome to attend. A ribbon-cutting ceremony will take place at 4:45 p.m.