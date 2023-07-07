GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – New life has been fed into the Cannery Public Market in downtown Green Bay as it is set to embark on its journey as a Test Kitchen and Incubator concept that is set to open on July 12.

The historical venue, located in the heart of downtown Green Bay, will soon showcase innovative ideas and creations from local early-stage food and beverage entrepreneurs all under one roof.

Born from a vision to continue to revitalize downtown Green Bay, officials with The Cannery project say the budding culinary entrepreneurs will receive the guidance and resources they need to “conquer the competitive food and beverage landscape.”

At the grand opening, The Cannery will host a diverse collection of dishes and beverages, all with a lively atmosphere.

Included at the grand opening event on July 12:

Titletown Brewery: Prepare for a flavor explosion! They’re taking over as the anchor brand, featuring their own award-winning craft brews alongside local favorites.

Irie Jamaican (Chef Dexter Thompson): Experience the vibrant flavors of the Caribbean with dishes like curried goat, oxtail, and jerk chicken that will transport your taste buds to a tropical paradise.

Olive’s Pizza & Sandwiches (Carrie Schmechel): Sink your teeth into a slice of heaven with their mouth-watering pizzas and sandwiches, expertly crafted to satisfy your cravings.

Colombian Flavors (Erly Barajas): Discover the taste of Colombia with authentic family recipes, featuring arepas and other classic dishes bursting with fresh ingredients and perfectly balanced spices.

FiveThumbsUp (Jill Schultz): Indulge your sweet tooth with a local twist! From single slices to chocolate-dipped cheesecake balls, cheesecake flights, and even whole cakes for your next celebration, they’ve got your cheesecake cravings covered.

We are thrilled to have helped bring this food incubator to life, which is an embodiment of the goals we set out to achieve through our economic development strategic plan. Our downtown task force had the opportunity to connect with the team at Proof in Chattanooga, TN during our 2021 downtown study trip and we are excited to bring an accelerator designed to foster a dynamic food & beverage ecosystem to our community. Laurie Radke, President & CEO of the Greater Green Bay Chamber

“We are thankful to be able to be in The Cannery because it helps make it affordable for businesses that are just getting started with no build-out cost,” says Jill Schultz, Owner of FiveThumbsUp.

More information about The Cannery can be found here.