MANITOWOC, Wis. (WFRV) – A Manitowoc woman has reached a plea deal with prosecutors and was convicted of causing a deadly crash while driving drunk back in February of 2021.

52-year-old Monica Walker entered a no-contest plea and was found guilty of Homicide by Use of Vehicle with prohibited alcohol concentration (PAC).

The crash left her granddaughter Tkyia Brewer dead after being ejected from the vehicle. She was nine years old.

On February 8, 2021, officers responded to the area of I-43 northbound, just south of Middle Road in Manitowoc County, for a one-vehicle rollover accident.

Officers confirmed that the female child was ejected from the vehicle and was not conscious or breathing. Life-saving attempts were stopped due to severe head injuries and no obvious signs of life in the child.

Walker was crying hysterically with a Wisconsin State Patrol Trooper, and while in the back of the ambulance, she began to get out of control and combative with paramedics.

After eventually calming down, Walker explained to officials that the two had just left Wendy’s and were on their way to Green Bay to pick up the child’s mother. While driving on I-43, Walker was trying to eat a hamburger, and the vehicle went off the road onto an icy shoulder. She explained once the vehicle was on the shoulder, there was no way to control it.

Officers noted that they detected a moderate odor of intoxicants coming from Walker while talking with her.

After agreeing to do a preliminary breath test (PBT), the test showed a 0.092% BrAC, which is over the legal limit of 0.08%. Because of a prior drunken-driving conviction, Walker’s legal limit was 0.02.

Monica Walker will be back in court on February 6 for her sentencing hearing.