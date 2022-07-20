MARION, Wis. (WFRV) – A man from Milwaukee drowned at a pond in Waupaca County after he reportedly tried to get a swimming tube for his grandchildren.

The Marion Police Department posted on Facebook about a drowning incident that happened at the swimming area at Lions Point Park. On July 19 around 3 p.m., a 9-1-1 call was received about a man drowning in the Marion Mill Pond.

Multiple agencies responded to the scene and started to search for the man. Around 5 p.m. the man was found and pronounced dead at the scene.

The victim was identified as a 59-year-old man from Milwaukee. He was reportedly trying to get a swimming tube for his grandchildren when he went into water over his head.

The Marion Police Department was assisted by:

Waupaca County Sheriff’s Office

Marion Area Fire Department

Clintonville Fire Department

Clintonville Area Ambulance

Shawano County Dive Team

No additional information regarding the incident was provided. Local 5 will update this story if more details are released.