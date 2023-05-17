(WFRV) – Authorities say a Dodge County resident fell victim to what is being called the ‘Grandparent Scam’ in early May of 2023.

In a release from the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office, officials say the ‘Grandparent Scam’ happens when victims are told that a grandchild had been arrested and needs bail money.

The grandparent is then told to wrap a certain amount of money in a certain way and then proceed to give it to a ride-share service driver.

The Dodge County Sheriff’s Office says that a rural resident of Dodge County fell victim to this scam in early May of 2023.

Courtesy of the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office

The victim told authorities that she had received a call that said her grandson was in jail and needed money to be bailed out.

The victim also said she was called a second time by someone acting as her grandson’s attorney. The victim then gave money to an unknown man who showed up at her front door.

The victim talked to a sketch artist about the man and a sketch of the suspect was developed.

An investigation is currently underway and anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Michael Lake at 920-386-3726.

No additional information on the matter is available. Local Five will update this story if more details are released.