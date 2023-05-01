Editor’s note – The story has been updated to reflect the correct amount of days of credit for Fuhrman

(WFRV) – The man charged with and found guilty of the attempted homicide of a school resource officer in Oshkosh was handed down his sentence by a judge.

Grant Fuhrman was sentenced to 17 years in prison with ten years of extended supervision. He was reportedly credited with 1,246 days served.

Fuhrman, who was 16 at the time of the attack, was previously found guilty of Attempted 1st-Degree Intentional Homicide by a Winnebago County jury. Fuhrman pleaded not guilty to the charge back in 2021. The incident happened back in 2019.

According to the criminal complaint, Fuhrman texted a friend to bet that Fuhrman would not go to Wissink’s office and stab him with a pencil, take Wissink’s gun out of his holster, and either shoot himself or the officer. The friend said she did not report the message.

More information on the incident can be found here.

Local 5 will update this story if more details are released.