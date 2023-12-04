GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – If the NFL playoffs began this week, the Packers would be in. It’s a statement fans cannot believe after they started the season 2-5 but improved to 6-6 with their win Monday.

“It hasn’t been the best but you know what, we’re turning things around. It’s really good to see them work through these growing pains. A lot of young players on the team right now and they’re really pushing hard and you can see it, they’re growing,” Chad Blumenschein of Rhinelander said. “If we keep winning, we might be in the playoffs this year. It’s pretty cool, pretty exciting. I would love to see them in the Super Bowl. Let’s see it, see what this young team can do.”

None of the Sunday Night Football analysts predicted the Packers were going to win over the reigning Super Bowl champs, but fans think they have something going.

“We’re starting to click. Jordan Love is looking really good,” George Oudhuis of Rolling Prairie, IN said. “I think it’s fantastic. Just keep on going. Win out, get in the playoffs and see what happens. It’s just amazing with what they can do with what they have, so it only gets better from here.”

It was a nervous start to the year without veteran Aaron Rodgers for some fans.

“Team-wise, you kind of struggle after losing Rodgers to the Jets, and you’re thinking it’s going to be the same thing as Favre,” Adam Karra from Tombstone, AZ said.

So will the Packers make the playoffs? The bigger the fan, the bigger the dreams.

“Oh yeah, we’re big fans, we’re going to do it,” Allison Bradshaw of Tombstone, AZ, said.