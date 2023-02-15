KAUKAUNA, Wis. (WFRV) – Fire crews responded to reports of a grease fire on Tuesday night in Kauakuna that caused an estimated $20,000 in damages.

According to the Kaukauna Fire Department, crews arrived at the scene in the 100 block of East Ann Street within four minutes of receiving the dispatch at 8:45 p.m.

Authorities say the resident was cooking dinner when a grease fire quickly became out of control. An investigation detailed that hot grease splashing onto cabinets started the fire.

Fire crews were able to put out the fire and contain it to just the kitchen area, however, the rest of the home did sustain smoke damage. Authorities say the fire caused roughly $20,000 worth of damage to the kitchen.

No injuries were reported, and the resident was able to safely evacuate the duplex on their own. The release also states that nine reptiles were safely removed from the home as well.

The public is reminded to always use caution when cooking with grease and never leave cooking materials unattended. Kaukauna Fire Department

No additional information was provided.