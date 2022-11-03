EDEN, Wis. (WFRV) – A grease fire at a Fond du Lac County meat market caused ‘significant fire, smoke, and water damage’ on Thursday morning.

According to the Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office, the incident began around 9 a.m. on November 3 at the Eden Meat Market & Catering building, located at 115 West Main Street in Eden.

Crews reported to the scene after an employee reported the incident, deputies from the Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office as well as the Eden Fire Department and other fire departments responded.

The release says that an investigation revealed the fire started in a vent in the butcher shop and quickly spread to bacon grease that was present from morning meat processing.

Employees attempted to extinguish the fire, however, they were unsuccessful and had to evacuate the building.

Authorities say that firefighters were able to extinguish the fire before it spread further through the store or to adjacent buildings.

Due to some very unfortunate circumstances, we will be closed until further notice. This includes for all deer drop off and processing, catering, market, and business office needs. Thank you for your understanding at this time. Eden Meat Market via Facebook

Three employees were treated and released from the scene for smoke inhalation.

Deputies did say that the fire is not suspicious.

Eden Meat Market & Catering is a well-known family-run business that was founded in the 1890s and has expanded operations through the region over its 130 years of business.

USH 45 through Eden was closed and traffic rerouted around the village for approximately three hours on Thursday.

No other information was provided. Local 5 will update this story if further details are released.