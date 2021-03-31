Grease fire in Fond du Lac injures two, causing significant damage

FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WFRV) – Fond du Lac Fire Rescue (FDLFR) responded to a fire that caused significant damage to an apartment Wednesday.

According to a release, fire crews arrived at Countryside West Apartments on Security Drive around 6 p.m. March 31. The fire department says the building’s fire alarms did go off and everyone was evacuated.

Officials say they were able to extinguish the fire, but not before it significantly damaged one out of 24 apartments. The two residents in the damaged apartment were treated by FDLFR paramedics for smoke inhalation and were transported to a local hospital. No other injuries were reported.

The department says the fire was likely caused by a flare-up of grease while someone was cooking.

Alliant Energy and the City’s Chief Building Inspector were able to evaluate utilities before gas and power were restored. They were able to safely isolate utilities from the damaged apartment and restored power and gas for the rest of the building so residents could go back into their apartments.

FDLPD says the apartment complex’s management staff was able to help with housing the two residents without a home until it was safe for them to return. The Red Cross was contacted in the event housing assistance is needed for the impacted residents.