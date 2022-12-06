GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – On Tuesday, the City of Green Bay, Greater Green Bay Chamber, and NeighborWorks announced a partnership for a homeownership program.

The ‘Great Being Home’ program helps employers attract and retain talent, increase awareness, and resources for homeownership among local employees, increase homeownership rates within the city, and strengthen neighborhoods.

“This program will be available to the city of Green Bay employees, both current and prospective, police and firefighters if they are locating in an eligible neighborhood,” said Green Bay Mayor Eric Genrich. “We’re really interested in maintaining and fostering socioeconomic diversity within this community, so whatever we can do to attract our employees is really a benefit.”

Noel Halverson, the Executive Director for NeighborWorks Green Bay, explained that homeownership is crucial for developing families.

“We know that the children of homeowners are more likely to graduate college, they’re more likely to graduate high school, they perform better on standardized tests,” said Halverson. “Folks who are homeowners tend to be more engaged in the civic life of their communities, they’re more likely to attend public events, we know homeownership has tremendous benefits.”

The program will supply up to $10,000 per family for down payment assistance in home ownership throughout designated areas in the city of Green Bay.

“This program is going to shine a light, and we will hopefully get more homeowners and more housing built,” said Halverson.

The program does require the homebuyer to participate in NeighborWorks’ Homebuyer Education Program, which helps people prepare to own a home.

The Great Being Home Program has $250,000, which was granted by the city of Green Bay.