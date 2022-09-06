GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Great Lakes Timber Professionals Association will make its return to Green Bay with its Great Lakes Logging and Heavy Equipment Expo.

The 76th annual event is open to the public and will take place on September 8-10 at the Resch Complex. This year’s event marks the first time in Green Bay since 2010.

“Green Bay just seems to be one of those destination places that a lot of our members like to come to,” explained Henry Schienebeck, executive director for the Great Lakes Timber Professionals Association. “They have access to really nice restaurants, they have access to the Packers Pro Shop, just about all of our members, including those in the U.P. are Packer fans.

Wisconsin’s forests and paper-making industry are one of the state’s most significant economic drivers. According to officials, over $24 billion is made in economic output in Wisconsin.

“It’s exciting to be setting it up in this facility because we have to do things a little different,” said Schienebeck. “We’re not out in open air so we got to make sure things go smoothly, which it has so far.”

Brown County and the Fox Valley are home to the nation’s number one paper producers supported with raw material harvested from the most sustainably managed forests in the Great Lakes Region.

The Expo is designed to showcase forest products used for daily life and how modern techniques are used in the sustainable management of this magnificent renewable resource, our forests. Sustainable forest management goes hand in hand with creating wildlife habitats, recreational opportunities, clean air, and clean water.

“They’re going to come in and see a lot of new technology this year,” added Schienebeck. “They’re going to learn a lot of things in the forest industry. We’ve been doing a lot of stuff with the forest industry for generations but the technology has changed.”

Organizers are anticipating over 8,000 visitors to attend the three-day event. Tickets are $10 in advance or $15 at the gate. Tickets for Saturday are $5 at the door and cover the entire family.

Those interested in purchasing tickets can visit the Great Lakes Timber Professionals Association’s website here.