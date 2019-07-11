“Great Lakes, Small Streams” exhibit visits Little Chute

A new traveling exhibit is visiting Northeast Wisconsin, with an eye on our state’s relationship with water.

The rivers and lakes are a chief reason why people live in the area today.

And the “Great Lakes, Small Streams” exhibit will take you on a trip through history.

“From the glacier ages to the discovery of the various parts of Wisconsin,” said Harriette Janssen, executive director at the Little Chute Windmill.

The overall message: preservation.

“Twenty percent of fresh water is covered by the Great Lakes,” said Janssen. “So, we have twenty percent of the Earth’s water–fresh water–is right here in the Great Lakes area.”

The display connects itself to the history of the windmill.

Dutch first settled the area, and a French priest named it.

“And he named Little Chute ‘La Petite Chute,’ which means ‘little falls,'” she said. “So, Little Chute was actually discovered through the waterways.”

It is a chance to catch up on thousands of years of history, from the ice ages to the present.

“It’s great to learn about the water preservation that we all need to be a part of,” said Janssen. “And it’s just a really cool thing to come and experience.”

Volunteers are always welcome at the Little Chute Windmill and accompanying exhibits.

You can learn how to become one here.