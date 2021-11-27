Great Lakes’ warming has wintertime domino effect

Great Lakes water levels

CHICAGO (AP) — Winter is just around the corner, but experts say the Great Lakes haven’t gotten the message.

The Chicago Tribune reports that summer and fall evenings failed to cool down sufficiently.

So Great Lakes surface temperatures are trending above average. It’s an example of climate change. Record- or near-record warm spells in Minnesota, Wisconsin, New York and Illinois set up a domino effect.

Warmer lake temperatures can produce more lake effect snow. Snow diminishes with the onset of ice, which itself is delayed. Ice helps deter shoreline erosion. And warmer water temperatures year-round can invite invasive species or harmful algae blooms, even in water as deep at the Great Lakes’.

