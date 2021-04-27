FOX VALLEY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Calumet County, Fond du Lac County, Outagamie County, Winnebago County

Greater Fox Cities Area Habitat for Humanity announces first home build

NEW HOLSTEIN, Wis. (WFRV) – The Greater Fox Cities Area Habitat for Humanity’s first home build will be in New Holstein.

The announcement was made at Amerequip, which will be the major corporate sponsor for the event, according to officials.

“We are very excited to be teaming up with the Greater Fox Cities Area Habitat for Humanity on this community build. This is another great opportunity for us to support and give back to the community that has supported us for more than 100 years,” says Mike VanderZanden, Amerequip president and CEO.

Amerequip is also committing to filling the 160 volunteer slots during the three-month build, which will happen at 1505 Stonewall Drive in New Holstein, according to officials.

“We can’t thank Amerequip enough for their commitment,” says John Weyenberg, president and CEO of the Fox Cities Habitat.

The Najazi and Nurhane Guri family was introduced as the partner family for the project.

“My family and I are so looking forward to taking part in the construction and watching our new home come to life,” says Najazi Guri.

