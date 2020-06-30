Greater Fox Cities Area Habitat for Humanity extends match campaign

FOX CITIES, Wis. ( WFRV ) – Greater Fox Cities Area Habitat for Humanity, a leader in affordable housing solutions, is back to serving the community following the nationwide shutdown during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Additionally, the organizations match donation campaign that was originally scheduled to end April 15 has been extended to July 15 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Every dollar raised is matched by anonymous donors through July 15 and, after that date, donations are still encouraged even though the match portion of the campaign will have ended.

“We wouldn’t be able to help the families that we help or improve the communities we improve if it wasn’t for the generous donors in the Fox Cities,” Jon Weyenberg, president and CEO of Greater Fox Cities Area Habitat for Humanity, said. “We had to put our services on pause for a bit due to the pandemic, but just because we stopped working doesn’t mean the need from families in our community went away. We’re excited to get back to work and honored that our generous donors are willing to extend the match donation portion of the campaign.”

The money raised during this campaign will help 17 families, like the McArdle’s from Menasha, who are in need of a new home this year.

To learn more about the Greater Fox Cities Area Habitat for Humanity, or to learn how you can donate or volunteer, please call (920) 954-8702 or visit foxcitieshabitat.org.