Greater Fox Cities Area Habitat for Humanity launches ‘DIY Challenge’

MENASHA, Wis. (WFRV) – It’s time to roll up your sleeves and get creative around the house!

The Fox Cities Habitat for Humanity Restore of the Greater Fox Cities Area Habitat for Humanity is launching a virtual DIY Challenge for families to share and connect with ideas. It’s an effort to help build community online by sharing ideas and creations.

With Governor Tony Evers’ ‘Safer-at-Home’ order, items used in the challenge can only be found around the house. Those who take part in the challenge are encouraged to share photos and videos of their ideas at the Appleton Habitat Restore Facebook page and use the hashtag “#AppletonHabitatRestoreDIY.”

Event organizers are asking that all submissions be family friendly and include a brief description on what was used and how it was put together. Videos should be limited in length to one minute. Each week, there will be an assigned theme to the projects with the challenge taking place throughout the month of April.

It’s time to roll up those sleeves and get creative! @FoxCitiesHfH have created a ‘DIY Challenge’ for families to do from home. The challenge- create something using only items found from around your house. 🏡 #Local5ThisMorning pic.twitter.com/O1RXu64CJl — Calvin Lewis (@CalvinLewisTV) April 8, 2020

Those with the Habitat say they wanted to find a way to bring families a little more closer together.

“It really goes back to the heart of the Habitat’s mission- we’re all about bringing people together,” said Amy Ristow of the Greater Fox Cities Habitat for Humanity. “We thought this was an excellent way to bring people together and to also have them build. It’s a connection with each other and, hopefully, a connection back to Habitat for Humanity.”

Every Friday at 2:30 p.m., each participant who submits a project for that week will be eligible for a weekly drawing of a $25 gift card to a variety of local restaurants. Each week will have a different theme, as well, for participants to base their creations off from. Last week it was books and this week it’s about community.

You can find more information about the Greater Fox Cities Habitat for Humanity online right here or check out their Facebook page.