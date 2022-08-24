APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – Greater Fox Cities Area Habitat for Humanity, a leader in affordable housing solutions, built a house for a single mother and her 10-year-old son on Wednesday.

This year’s recipient Shaunna Toohey from Appleton spent over a year going through the Habitat for Humanity Homebuyer Program, where the single mother learned how to care for a home both physically and financially.

Toohey herself moved around a lot as a child and always hoped to provide a stable home for her son. Now through this program, she’ll be able to achieve that dream.

“All of the emotions are going on today because I get to have a house and stability,” said Toohey. “The women that are coming together to support me is just phenomenal.”

Toohey’s house will be right next to the first-ever Fox Cities Habitat Women’s Build Recipient, Zorica Kravic. Kravic will be helping build the house alongside Toohey and other local business partners.

The event was originally scheduled for earlier in the month of August but was canceled due to thunderstorms throughout the area.

Toohey told Local 5 News that she’s looking forward to planting in her yard, inviting friends and family over, and being able to finally call a place hers.