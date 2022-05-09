APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – It was an emotional moment when the Noworatzky-Hernandez Family was handed the keys to their first home.

Eli Noworatzky and his wife Tania Hernandez and their four kids will move into the 300th Habitat for Humanity home in the Fox Cities.

“For us to be able to get this opportunity to have a house now when things are uncertain it really helps us to start a foundation for our family and give our family more opportunities,” said Noworatzky.

Habitat does not only do new builds, in this case the house was completely gutted and renovated. The family was required to put in 500 hours of “sweat equity” into this build.

John Weyenberg, the CEO of Greater Fox Cities Area Habitat for Humanity said, “This was an existing home that needed a lot of love and attention and we were able to acquire this property and do a complete renovation to the home. Now it’s a safe warm energy efficient home that this family will be able to live in for decades.”

The organization is one of the top performing in the country and that would not be possible without the support from donors.

Mary Beth Nienhaus, a donor for the organization, “You can see the joy with this home right here, four kids, it’s just special and were hoping more families will become involved in the habitat program. It’s life changing for them.”