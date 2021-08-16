Greater Green Bay Chamber hosts 40th Annual Golf Outing

LUXEMBURG, Wis. (WFRV) – The 40th Annual Golf Outing Classic is sold out and will get underway Monday morning.

The Greater Green Bay Chamber hosts the annual event to promote networking while also raising funds to help the community. Some of the proceeds are to help give scholarships to local students throughout the area.

Over 150 golfers are participating in Monday’s festivities. Several local businesses will be represented at the 18 holes. Vice President of Talent and Education at Greater Green Bay Chamber, Eric Vanden Heuvel says this is a great opportunity for young entrepreneurs to get in front of people and introduce themselves.

The Greater Green Bay Chamber is focusing on hiring and retaining young professionals. The organization has noticed many employers are experiencing issues in those areas. The Greater Green Bay Chamber will also be hosting a Talent Day on Wednesday, September 8th. For more information, you can visit their website.