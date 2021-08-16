GREEN BAY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Brown County

Greater Green Bay Chamber hosts 40th Annual Golf Outing

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

LUXEMBURG, Wis. (WFRV) – The 40th Annual Golf Outing Classic is sold out and will get underway Monday morning.

The Greater Green Bay Chamber hosts the annual event to promote networking while also raising funds to help the community. Some of the proceeds are to help give scholarships to local students throughout the area.

Over 150 golfers are participating in Monday’s festivities. Several local businesses will be represented at the 18 holes. Vice President of Talent and Education at Greater Green Bay Chamber, Eric Vanden Heuvel says this is a great opportunity for young entrepreneurs to get in front of people and introduce themselves.

The Greater Green Bay Chamber is focusing on hiring and retaining young professionals. The organization has noticed many employers are experiencing issues in those areas. The Greater Green Bay Chamber will also be hosting a Talent Day on Wednesday, September 8th. For more information, you can visit their website.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

High School Football Preview with Ricardo Arguello

Little Chute Football

TRAINING CAMP REPORT 8/13

New Neenah squad ready for fall return

St. Norbert kicks off fall camp after lost season

Hortonville hoping to make strides in year two under Stumpf

People In Our Community <<View More

Hometown Heroes <<View More