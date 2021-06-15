Greater Green Bay Chamber introduces the Blueprint Green Bay

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Greater Green Bay Chamber is launching a new initiative at the Urban Hub. The Blueprint is an accelerator program that will target female, minority, and veteran-owned businesses and startups.



The program will provide a 12-week course to those business owners. During the 12-week course, they will spend four days at the Urban hub following a particular curriculum. Each day they will learn something new and explore different elements of entrepreneurship.





The Greater Green Bay Chamber says the goal of this initiative is to help to build up the community and provide resources for underrepresented groups. They want to continue to help out those in need.

Applicants can apply online. The Blueprint Green Bay will provide seed capital, entrepreneurial, and technology training. At the end of each course, those who are a part of the program will have the chance to pitch their ideas to the community and sponsors.





For more information, you can visit their www.thestartuphub.org/