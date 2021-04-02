GREEN BAY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Brown County

Greater Green Bay Chamber to host second virtual Job Fair April 22

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Job fair draws huge crowd _7935573955032468791

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Greater Green Bay Chamber is hosting its second virtual job fair over the last four months on April 22.

According to officials, the event will run from 3:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m and will give an opportunity for potential employees and employers to connect.

After the event businesses will have access to various analytics including: resumes of the job seekers who visited your room, how many job seekers clicked on your company profile, how many job seekers visited your room and many more reports, according to officials.

Businesses and job-seekers can register online.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

High School Football: Kimberly, Bay Port and Fond du Lac keep rolling

Martens family continues mushing legacy

St. Mary's Springs bounces back against crosstown rival Winnebago Lutheran

Titans sweep UW-Eau Claire in mid-week twin bill

Wisconsin native becomes first non-Alaskan to win Junior Iditarod

Neenah divers hope to make splash at state