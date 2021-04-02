Greater Green Bay Chamber to host second virtual Job Fair April 22

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Greater Green Bay Chamber is hosting its second virtual job fair over the last four months on April 22.

According to officials, the event will run from 3:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m and will give an opportunity for potential employees and employers to connect.

After the event businesses will have access to various analytics including: resumes of the job seekers who visited your room, how many job seekers clicked on your company profile, how many job seekers visited your room and many more reports, according to officials.

Businesses and job-seekers can register online.