GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Greater Green Bay Community Foundation opened its doors to the community at a historic train depot on Tuesday.

Located at 400 South Washington Street in the City of Green Bay, the new home is expected to establish an accessible and inclusive space where nonprofits, donors, residents, and leaders can seek out resources and services to strengthen the community.

“The vision for this space is deeply rooted in our community’s history and service to one another and made possible by forward-thinking members of our community with a vision of advancing our collective impact,” said Dennis Buehler, the CEO/President of the Greater Green Bay Community Foundation. “It will connect resources, people, and solutions to achieve an even deeper impact on the community.”

The train depot was home to the Greater Green Bay Chamber for nearly 50 years before 2011, when local strategic transportation business Breakthrough acquired it. Now with the Greater Green Bay Community Foundation at the reigns, organizers say they’re excited to build on more than 100 years of heritage.

Over the last 30 years, the Greater Green Bay Community Foundation says its invested more than $150 million dollars into the Green Bay community.

To find out more information about the Greater Green Bay Community Foundation, you can visit their website here.