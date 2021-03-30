GREEN BAY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Brown County

Greater Green Bay Community Foundation to acquire downtown train depot

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Greater Green Bay Community Foundation is acquiring a historic downtown Green Bay location.

According to officials, the Foundation will occupy the Milwaukee Road Passenger Depot at 400 South Washington Street in downtown Green Bay.

The building was previously occupied by Breakthrough, but the company was recently announced as the first occupant of the Titletown Offices.

“As the Foundation approaches 30 years of community service, we’re honored to be entrusted with this historic building. We will preserve its legacy as it evolves to serve our community in a new way,” says Dennis Buehler, President and CEO Greater Green Bay Community Foundation.

The Foundation will expect to publicly reopen in early 2022, according to officials. The Foundation plans to create an accessible and forward-thinking center for impact and philanthropy.

