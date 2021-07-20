Greater Green Bay Convention & Visitors Bureau rebranding is “beyond legendary” now named Discover Green Bay

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV)- The Greater Green Bay Convention & Visitors Bureau (CVB) announced on Tuesday, July 20, that the 50 plus-year-old tourism company will be rebranding itself.

The CVB will officially be renamed Discover Green Bay and with that new name the organization will be incorporating a new motto of being “beyond legendary.”

Discover Green Bay President, and CEO, Brad Toll is thrilled for the start of this new chapter for Discover Green Bay. He believes, that to continue to serve the people visiting who are looking to get the most out of a trip to the local area, the company needs to embody a message of being the best option to provide- well a legendary experience. Saying, “Names have seen a major shift from what the organization does to what the visitor can experience…”

Alongside the new name and legendary new tagline, the organization is also introducing a new temporary visitor center. No longer will Discover Green Bay be based out of the Brown County Veterans Memorial Complex, but they are relocating to the Discover Green Bay Office, which sits across the street from the Resch Center in Ashwaubenon.

The visitor center will include multiple elements that will highlight the community such as photos, brochures, and digital displays showcasing the amazing parts of the region.

The newly named Discover Green Bay Visitor Center’s hours of operation will be 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. They are located in their new “Discover Green Bay” office at 789 Armed Forces Drive in Ashwaubenon. To find out more about the company’s resources, or find exciting new things to do in the Green Bay area, check out their website online.