GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Greater Green Bay Habitat for Humanity hosted a groundbreaking for one of its most anticipated projects on Wednesday, Habitat Homestead.

Habitat Homestead is a 14-home development on the east side of Green Bay, which is expected to provide affordable housing during the housing crisis.

During the presentation, Greater Green Bay Habitat for Humanity Director Jessica Diederich mentioned how an empty plot of land was going to be a vibrant neighborhood in two short years.

“In two years, I ask you to drive down the road that we’ll be putting in, and you’re going to see kids playing outside, you’re going to see families barbequing out in the driveway, and all these homeowners that take such pride in their homes and building community together,” explained Diederich. “It’s really fun to see the beginning, take that snapshot, and fast forward to see the impact that we’ve had on the community.”

Several local officials attended the event, including Green Bay Mayor Eric Genrich, who talked about how important Habitat for Humanity is for the community.

“Every day, we’re doing everything we possibly can from the city’s perspective to develop new, affordable, accessible housing, and this is a great example of what’s possible when we all pull together with one goal in mind.”

Organizers with the Greater Green Bay Habitat for Humanity told Local 5 News that this is the largest project since its founding in 1987.