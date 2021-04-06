Greater Green Bay Habitat for Humanity celebrates homeowner of 21 years final mortgage payment

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Greater Green Bay Habitat for Humanity is celebrating a Habitat homeowner of 21 years as she makes her final mortgage payment.

Habitat homeowner, Anita Jahnke, made her last mortgage payment on Tuesday and after having faced several adversities throughout her life including, her journey in staying sober, and paying it forward by actively helping her friends and neighbors throughout the years who have gone through similar struggles, many members of the Habitat for Humanity organization celebrated alongside her as the final payment signaled the end of a long journey.

“Words cannot describe the life-changing moment when a Habitat family signs on the dotted line to officially purchase their home with an affordable zero-percent interest-free mortgage. The decades that follow the purchase of their home are filled with opportunities, personal growth, and memories. And that`s exactly what Anita Jahnke has done over the last 20+ years,” shares Greater Green Bay Habitat for Humanity.