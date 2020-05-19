Greater Green Bay Habitat for Humanity Restore reopening, select services available

BELLEVUE, Wis. (WFRV) – Visitors at the Greater Green Bay Habitat for Humanity Restore can expect a slightly different shopping experience.

Beginning today, the Restore will be reopening for in-person shopping with the exception of a few guidelines. They are offering limited hours of operation, which will be from Tuesdays to Saturdays at 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

No-contact drop off donations will also be accepted from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on days of operation. Restore staff are asking that everyone practice social distancing while in the store.

“We’re hoping that the community supports us not only by shopping- and it’s not going to be a browse shopping, it’s going to be a come in and take what you need,” says Cora Haltaufderheid, Executive Director at Greater Green Bay Habitat for Humanity. “We’re going to guide you through any things you need and also the donations. Donations are critical for us to maintain our sales and build more homes in this community.”

The Restore is also offering curbside pick-up services as well. These services are arranged by appointment only. You can find more information online right here.