Greater Green Bay Habitat for Humanity set to open new ReStore location

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Habitat for Humanity is all about giving community members new homes, but today, they’ll be the ones moving into a new location.

Greater Green Bay Habitat for Humanity’s new ReStore facility will sell new and gently-used furniture and appliances all at a fraction of the retail price. In over 10 years, the ReStore has helped dozens of families in Brown County become homeowners by turning donated household goods, furniture, and building materials into safe, affordable, stable homes.

Happy Tuesday! We’re @GreenBayHFH where they will be having a grand opening for their new @GreenBayReStore location. A ribbon cutting will be held at 10 this morning. #Local5ThisMorning pic.twitter.com/LQG7cXkaYB — WFRV Local 5 (@WFRVLocal5) December 10, 2019

The new ReStore has doubled in size, which in turn, will increase revenue to provide sustainability for Habitat. This sales growth enables more Habitat homes to be built; improving local neighborhoods, and enhancing the community. The nearly 3 1⁄2-acre parcel became available after Van Lanen Inc. merged with fellow printing company HC Miller last summer, and rebranded as VIRIDIAM. Habitat for Humanity is nearing completion on a capital campaign with $3.2 million reached out of a goal of $3.5 million.

A formal ribbon cutting ceremony is scheduled to take place at 10 a.m.

For more information on the Greater Green Bay Habitat for Humanity and how you can volunteer, you can visit their website right here.