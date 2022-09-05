GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Greater Green Bay Labor Council is hosting their 22nd annual Labor Day Picnic, the council says a picnic is a great way to celebrate the day.

Steve McFarlane the president of the Greater Green Bay Labor Council says, “It’s the holiday of the year for the labor council.”

The event took place at Bay Beach and included raffles, games, and food for the whole family.

“The day is supposed to be about celebrating the people who work for a living whether they be union, non-union it’s everybody,” said McFarlane.

Elected officials also joined the picnic. Green Bay mayor Eric Genrich says Labor Day is the perfect way to acknowledge the labor movement

“We owe so much in this country to the labor movement and the least that we can do is come together one day of the year and celebrate those achievements and all of the things we have in front of us to continue to build a more civilized society,” explained Genrich.

Proceeds from the picnic will be donated to local shelters and food pantries in Green Bay.