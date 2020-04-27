Greater Green Bay YMCA hosting upcoming blood drives in partnership with American Red Cross

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Greater Green Bay YMCA may be closed to its members at this time, but they’re finding new ways to help the community.

All four Green Bay Y locations will be open to offer blood drives with five upcoming, scheduled events. It’s in partnership with the American Red Cross. This comes at a time when the American Red Cross is facing a critical shortage of blood.

“We felt a need and, really, a call to help the Red Cross out because a lot of their drives have been canceled because of so many closures with area businesses,” says Kathleen McKee, Vice President of Programs for the Green Bay YMCA. “When they reached out, we said, ‘absolutely, yes we can help out.’ While we can’t open our facilities to our members, we can certainly open it for this huge need that’s out in the community right now- to help support the need for blood in our community.”

The YMCA have already hosted two blood drives in the past and currently have another five scheduled- which will begin as early as Wednesday at the Broadview Y in Allouez. Residents of Allouez, Bellevue, Howard and Green Bay can visit their respective Y’s to roll up their sleeves and give back.

The American Red Cross has upped their safety precautions to ensure health and safety measures are met. Social distancing measures will be enforced at each YMCA to help protect those who give blood. YMCA facilities have been closed since the middle of March but when they heard the Red Cross needed the help, they wanted to pitch in.

“Hearing that there was that need, especially with so many nonprofits doing so much important work, we felt that this was a great partnership that we could continue and really ramp up at this time,” said McKee. “We’ve been working with them to set up as many drives as we can to fill the need.”

Donations are by appointment only at this time. The Greater Green Bay YMCA and American Red Cross are partnering to offer the following blood drives:

Wednesday, April 29th

Broadview YMCA

380 Broadview Dr, Allouez

8:15 a.m. – 1:15 p.m.

Monday, May 4th

East Side YMCA

1740 S Huron Rd, Bellevue

10:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m.

Tuesday, May 5th

West Side YMCA

601 Cardinal Ln, Howard

8:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.

Thursday, May 7th

Ferguson Family YMCA

235 N Jefferson St, Green Bay

9:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.

Thursday, May 7th

Broadview YMCA

380 Broadview Dr, Allouez

9:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.

You can find more information online at the Greater Green Bay YMCA’s website right here as well as their Facebook page.