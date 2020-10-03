Greater Green Bay YMCA participates in Special Milk Program

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Greater Green Bay YMCA announced on Friday its participation in the Special Milk Program at several local locations.

According to YMCA officials, this program requires the following locations to provide free milk to all attending children without regard to race, color, national origin, sex, age, or disability.

The following locations adopting this program include Aldo Leopold, Altmayer School, Calvary Lutheran Church, Camp U-Nah-Li-Yah, Chappell School, Dickinson School, Ferguson YMCA, Foxview Intermediate, Heritage School, Hemlock Creek School, Langlade School, Kids Camp, Martin School, Meadowbrook School, Pioneer School, Red Smith School, Valley View School, Westwood School, Wilder School, and West Side YMCA Franklin Middle School.

Officials say the Special Milk Program is meant to offer financial assistance to any public or non-profit tax-exempt agency providing non-residential child care, early education care, or school-age child care, as well as non-profit camps for children and homeless feeding sites.

The reimbursement from the USDA for this program to be possible took effect on July 1, and is reportedly lasting till June 30, 2021.

