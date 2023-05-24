GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Greater Green Bay YMCA is filling back in its original time capsule with current items to mark its history and impact on the local community.

The ceremony was held on the morning of May 24 at the Ferguson Family location on North Jefferson Street.

Special remarks were made by the Greater Green Bay YMCA’s President and CEO, Sean Elliott, and former Board Chair, Chris Stiles.

The original time capsule was from 1924 and was opened in 2021 as a celebration of Green Bay YMCA’s 150th anniversary.

“Today, we got to put a time capsule back in our facility with today’s news, today’s partners, and a lot of exciting stuff that is really going to be reflective of this time when they open this time capsule in the next 100 years,”

The last time capsule had an American flag, a Bible, news clippings of the day and other memorabilia from the time that it was filled back in 1924.

This year’s time capsule included current news articles, current membership brochures, impact reports, a 150th-anniversary t-shirt, COVID-19 pandemic news articles, and more that represent our current day and age in the Green Bay area.