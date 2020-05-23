Greater Green Bay YMCA prepares to welcome back members to a safe environment

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) The Greater Green Bay YMCA is about to get back in business. The organization is preparing to reopen most of its facilities. But sadly at least one is closed for the season.

Inside the East Side YMCA, group leaders share the news they’re reopening June 1 – anxious to welcome back members.

“We are so excited to be able to open our doors again to the community,” said President and CEO Sean Elliott.

The Greater Green Bay YMCA closed its facilities doors in mid-March under the governor’s Safer at Home order. During that time the YMCA surveyed members on their top concerns with coming back. What they heard was concern over social distancing and Elliott made some changes.

“We made an effort to not only move our fitness equipment six feet apart – but we actually moved it eight feet,” Elliott said.

Tom Wyckoff says that is why treadmills and elliptical machines are now spread throughout the building.

“You’re going to see equipment in a gym, equipment in a multi-purpose room that you typically do not see,” Wyckoff said.

Another change, these individual work zones – that members can reserve online to complete their workout. Additionally members will have their temperatures checked when entering, gym equipment and pool decks will be cleaned repeatedly and attendance only allowed to reach 25 percent of a facility’s capacity .

“We’re going to ask you not only to scan in, but also scan out, so we can control that capacity,” Wyckoff said.

While the changes mean the East Side, West Side and Broadview YMCAs can reopen June 1, Elliott says the pandemic is forcing the closure of the YMCA’s Camp U-Nah-Li-Ya for 2020 for traditional summer camp programs

“To little is known on how to promise, maintain and deliver a safe and meaningful camping experience for the youth in our community,” said Max Clark, YMCA Camping Services Executive.

And as for the YMCA’s downtown branch, it will open soon, but when is still unknown.

Elliott says this is only phase one of the YMCA’s reopening plan. They expect to add group exercise classes and child watch services in phase two – in the weeks ahead.