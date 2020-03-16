Greater Green Bay YMCA temporarily closed in response to COVID-19 precautions

1  of  16
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Effective today, the Greater Green Bay YMCA will be closed to members and program participants.

The closure comes amid the recent COVID-19 developments and precautions being taken surrounding the virus. Despite the closure, the YMCA said the closures are solely preventative and that they have not had a confirmed case or exposure to the virus in their facilities.

Limited program services will be offered for school-age child care families. A separate communication was sent to those families to explain response and options in that program. Participants in the Winter 2 session will receive a program credit for the classes that will be cancelled.

For ongoing youth programs, such as competitive swim and gymnastics teams, payment will be adjusted to reflect a credit for the days and weeks of cancelled programs.

“Closing our facilities is the socially responsible action we must take in this moment,” said Sean Elliott, Green Bay YMCA President and CEO. “These events are unprecedented. As a ‘people’ organization that connects people to other people and provides a wide array of services, there could not be more challenging time for our organization. We will however connect with our families, and with each other, in new ways. In the end we will come out stronger.”For our ongoing youth programs such as competitive swim and gymnastic teams, Junior Stars and Pre-team programs, your payment or ongoing draft will be adjusted to reflect a credit for the days/weeks of cancelled programs.

The Y’s studio dance recital scheduled for April 25 has also been postponed, with more news in the upcoming days and weeks. Registration for Spring session classes running from April 14-May 30 is open online or by calling (920) 436-9595 from 9 a.m.- 6 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Summer Camp and Summer Childcare Registration is also open. In the event of a cancellation by the Y, those who sign up will receive a full refund.

As for any immediate plans of re-opening, Elliott commented, “We do not have a re-open date at this time. We are monitoring this situation daily and providing any updated communications for our members, parents and staff through email, and on our social media platforms.”

More information can be found online right here.

