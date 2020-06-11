Greater Green Bay YMCA transitioning to a new normal after reopening facility

BELLEVUE, Wis. (WFRV) – It has been a little over a week since the Greater Green Bay YMCA reopened their doors to the public following its closure due to the Coronavirus.

Since that time, staff have been taking extra steps for member safety. Equipment has been rearranged to ensure physical distancing and staff have gone through additional healthy and safety training. Staff will also ensure additional cleaning and sanitation procedures are followed on a schedule of increased frequency throughout the day.

Management say this reopening is part of Phase 1 and Phase 1.5 will be taking place later this Monday, with more activities and services expected to be provided.

“It’s all about sanitation,” says Sherri Valitchka, Marketing & Communications at the Greater Green Bay YMCA. “We have staff, you’ll see them with cleaning bottles and they’re wiping down surfaces all the time. There’s signage everywhere for members to please wipe down equipment before and after use. A big thing is just spreading apart. We’re blessed at the YMCA to have tons of square footage so we’ve been able to separate all of our cardio and strength equipment to not only six feet apart but eight feet apart. It’s giving members a great sense of comfort.”

The @GreenBayYMCA is BACK and open for business!



Since June 1, the facility has been open and they’ve seen a stream of members return. Management say this reopening is part of Phase 1 and that Phase 1.5 will begin this Monday. #Local5ThisMorning pic.twitter.com/JziO9BQSuH — Calvin Lewis (@CalvinLewisTV) June 11, 2020

The phases look like this:

Phase one: No locker room use, use of the Y facility (cardio and strength equipment), staff to be masked, members wear mask until temperature screening and fill out questionnaire

Phase 1.5: Child watch services available as well as a lap lane system for swimming

“We’re at about 30% of capacity of where we were before the shutdown and before Coronavirus,” said Valitchka. “Based on what we’re hearing from our colleagues at YMCAs that are a little bit ahead of us in the south part of the country, we see we’re expecting that to ramp up slowly. But it will probably stay quiet all summer which, in itself, kind of gives members a sense of security and safety, too.”

You can find more information about the Y’s activities and hours over on their website right here. You can also check them out on their Facebook page.