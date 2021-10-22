GREEN ALERT: 31-year-old veteran from Monona last seen in Beloit

MONONA, Wis. (WFRV) – A Green Alert has been issued for 31-year-old Zachary Bigelow after he was last seen in Beloit.

According to authorities, if Bigelow is seen, individuals should not try to approach or contact him. Instead, authorities ask to call 9-1-1 or the local police department.

Bigelow is described as 6′ and 208 pounds with blue eyes and blond hair. He was last seen at the Flying J Truck Stop in Beloit between 2 a.m. and 4 a.m. on Oct. 21.

He drives a blue 2014 Acura TLX with license plate number 873-ZLD. Authorities say that there is no reason to believe any foul play is involved.

Bigelow is also described as ‘muscular’.

Anyone with information should contact the Monona Police Department at 608-222-0463.

