Green Alert: 35-year-old Sean Hitchcock of Baraboo missing

BARABOO, Wis. (WFRV) – Sean Hitchock is a Veteran who is missing and has no contact with family members or his VA resources in over a week.

According to officials, family is concerend for his welfare and safety.

Hitchcock is described as 5/09″ with brown hair and hazel eyes. It is unknown what he was last wearing.

If Hitchcock is seen, authorities ask to contact the local law enforcement agency for a welfare check.

The vehicle information for Hitchcock is a 2017 copper Nissan Frontier with license plate number NY4534.

