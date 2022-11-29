(WFRV) – A Green Alert has been issued for 43-year-old Michael Segich, who was last seen on November 28 at 10 p.m.

According to authorities, Segich left his home in Madison. Both law enforcement and his family reportedly have concerns for his welfare.

Segich reportedly has relatives in Waupaca County. His vehicle is a 2009 silver Toyota Camry with a sticker on the left rear bumper with “IRQ”.

Anyone with information is asked to call 608-280-7270.

