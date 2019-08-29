GREEN ALERT: Daniel Nelson Lee Werner, 34

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WFRV) — Eau Claire Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing veteran.

Daniel Nelson Lee Werner, 34, of Madison, was last seen in Clark County.

Daniel is described as white, 5’10”, and about 175 pounds. He has short, brown hair and brown eyes.

It is unknown what Daniel was last seen wearing, but he does have a tattoo on his right arm of Africa with a crown on it.

Officials say he was last seen on Thursday around 10:30 a.m.

Police advise that if he or his rental vehicle – a silver 2019 Mitsubishi Outlander with Wisconsin plate ABT7252 – are spotted, you should not approach but instead contact local law enforcement immediately.

Eau Claire Police say anyone with information should contact them at 715-839-4972 or local law enforcement.