Green Alert issued for missing Sun Prairie veteran

SUN PRAIRIE, Wis. (WFRV) — The Sun Prairie Police Department is issuing a Green Alert to locate missing 38-year-old Shawn Jacob.

Jacob was reported to have left his children’s home near Freedom on Saturday afternoon after telling them goodbye and that he was going to kill himself.

The last confirmed sighting of Jacob was Saturday morning in Sun Prairie.

Jacob may be in the Madison, Sauk, or Lake Wisconsin area.

Shawn is 5’11” approximately 230 lbs, with short brown hair.

He is driving a 2008 White Ford F-150 truck with a black tonneau cover bearing with Wisconsin Plate HT9619.

The Sun Prairie Police Department can be reached at 608-837-7336. Ofc. Jamie Davis is the lead investigator.