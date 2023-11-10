(WFRV) – A Green Alert has been issued for a missing Veteran from southeastern Wisconsin and authorities say he possibly could be in the New London area in the northeast part of the state.

According to the West Bend Police Department, Antoni Wherry was last seen leaving his home in West Bend around 11 p.m. on November 9.

Authorities also noted that Wherry may have a firearm with him and that they have concerns for his well-being.

Wherry left West Bend in a black 4-door Toyota Tacoma pickup truck with a ‘rusty bumper.’ He was last seen wearing a black sweatshirt, jeans, and grey tennis shoes.

Antoni Wherry (Photo provided by West Bend Police Department)

Officers say that Wherry’s possible destination could be his father’s home in New London.

Wherry is described as a white 30-year-old man with dark brown, short hair and brown eyes. He is roughly 5’9″ and weighs around 165 pounds.

No other information was provided and Local 5 will update this story when more details are released.