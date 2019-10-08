UPDATE: Green Alert canceled for Jeremiah Allen Scott Koehler, 34, from Tomah

TUESDAY 10/8/19 7:19 p.m.

BARABOO, Wis. (WFRV) — The Green Alert for Jeremiah Koehler has been canceled.

Officials say Jeremiah has been found by law enforcement.

Original story: GREEN ALERT: Jeremiah Allen Scott Koehler, 34, from Tomah

TUESDAY 10/8/19 6:07 p.m.

BARABOO, Wis. (WFRV) — Baraboo Police have issued a statewide Green Alert for Jeremiah Allen Scott Koehler, a missing veteran who may be at risk.

Police say 34-year-old Jeremiah is white, 5’7″, weighing about 185 pounds. He is bald, has hazel-colored eyes, and was last seen wearing “nice clothing.”

Jeremiah was last seen Tuesday at 2 p.m. Police say he went to Baraboo Motors in Baraboo. He took a black colored 2020 Jeep Grand Cherokee 4×4 Sport for a test drive and never returned.

The vehicle does not have a license plate but does have dealers tags on the front and back.

Jeremiah left his personal car and cellphone at the dealership.

He is a Marine Corps infantry veteran with PTSD and may be using illegal narcotics.

Officials say family members have advised using caution when contacting Jeremiah because he has not been acting himself lately.

Police say Jeremiah lives in the Tomah area, but it is not known where Koehler went after leaving Baraboo.

Anyone with information on Jeremiah’s whereabouts is asked to contact Baraboo Police at 608-355-4495.