GREEN ALERT: John Logatto

KENOSHA, Wis. (WFRV) — Officials in Kenosha are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing veteran who may be at risk.

John Logatto, 69, was last seen at Dayton Residential Care in Kenosha.

John is described as white, 5’6″, and about 200 pounds. He has bald with gray hair and blue eyes.

John was last seen wearing white t-shirt, tan pants, and black shoes.

Officials say he was last seen leaving his room on September 24 around 11 a.m. to go shopping and have lunch. John has reportedly not returned to the facility since.

John has prior history of taking public transportation to other states and leaving his residence without notifying anyone, according to police.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Kenosha Police at 262-605-5209.